5.9 Earthquake Hits Afghanistan, No Premilinary Reports Yet Of Damage Or Casualties

A relatively strong earthquake jolted multiple parts of Afghanistan including Kabul on the evening of Thursday. According to local news outlet TOLO News, no reports of casualties or damages caused by the earthquake have surfaced so far.

The quake resulted in tremors also being felt in the Indian capital of New Delhi on the evening of Thursday. Visuals showed on Republic TV display streets of Jammu and Kashmir, with fruits hanging by a thread and swinging due to the earthquake and people rushing outside. Another video shows ceiling fans shaking as the quake struck.

According to the US National Seismic Network, the earthquake, which measured 6.3 on the Richter scale, had its epicenter in Fayzabad, Afghanistan. The depth of the quake was 200 kilometers below the surface of the earth. According to the German Research Centre for Geosciences, its estimated energy was 2.2 x 10^13 joules.

WATCH: First visuals of earthquake from Jammu and Kashmir; magnitude 5.9 in Afghanistan https://t.co/WOHwH6MoVt — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2023

Earthquake reported in Jammu and Kashmir with tremors experienced across North India at 7:57 pm; Tune in #LIVE for details here - https://t.co/HbKDYgaNDs pic.twitter.com/vx0a8sohWO — Republic (@republic) January 5, 2023

Previous earthquakes felt in Delhi

The earthquake comes days after another quake of 3.8 magnitude hit the national capital and nearby regions in the wee hours of Sunday, as per National Center for Seismology (NCS), the nodal agency of the Indian government. Its epicenter was Haryana's Jhajjar, and it was located at a depth of 5 kilometers below the earth’s surface.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.8, Occurred on 01-01-2023, 01:19:42 IST, Lat: 28.71 and Long: 76.62, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 12km NNW of Jhajjar, Haryana," said National Center for Seismology. Earlier in November, tremors were felt across Delhi NCR after another earthquake of magnitude 5.4 on the Richter scale hit Nepal at around 7:57 pm on November 12. "The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," NCS said.