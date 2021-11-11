5 fresh cases push Arunachal's COVID-19 tally to 55,202

Itanagar, Nov 11 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 55,202 on Thursday as five more people tested positive for the infection, a senior health official said.

The coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The northeastern state now has 47 active cases, while 54,875 people have recovered from the disease so far, including two on Wednesday.

The recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state stood at 99.41 per cent.

West Kameng district has the highest number of active cases at 11, followed by Tawang (eight) and Shi-Yomi (five), he said.

The state has thus far tested over 11.90 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 717 on Wednesday, the SSO said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 0.69 per cent.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said that a total of 13,46,219 people have been inoculated so far. PTI UPL ACD ACD

