'5 Important Transitions Taking Place In India': PM Modi Addresses Sydney Dialogue 2021

Addressing the inaugural Sydney Dialogue summit virtually, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on November 18, affirmed that he perceived the opportunity as a "recognition of India's central role in the Indo-Pacific region and in the emerging digital world." Additionally, PM Modi acknowledged Australia as a 'friend' and hoped the Dialogue would further strengthen ties between both countries.

Under the initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, PM Modi addressed the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution, being preceded by introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Starting his address with a 'namaskar', PM Modi admitted that the digital age is changing 'everything around us'.

"Digital age has redefined politics, economy and society," he said.

While stating that new-age technology is raising questions on sovereignty, governance, ethics, laws, rights and security, the Prime Minister said they pose "new risks and new forms of conflicts across diverse threats."

PM Modi, while speaking on technology hegemony and its impact, deemed data as "new weapons" which should not be misused by vested interests owing to the "openness in a democracy".

'India as democracy & digital leader...'

PM Modi implied that by virtue of being a democratic government and digital leader, the country is prepared to work with partners for prosperity and security.

"India's digital revolution is rooted in our democracy, our demography and the scale of our economy. It is powered by the innovation and enterprise of our youth. We are turning challenges of the past into an opportunity to take a leap into the future," PM Modi said.

PM Modi lists out 5 important transitions taking place in India

'World's most extensive public information infrastructure'

PM Modi stated, "We are building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure. Over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity. We are on our way to connect six hundred thousand villages with broadband."

"We have built the world's most efficient payment infrastructure, the UPI," he added.

Establishing the country's indulgence in technology and dependency on new-age speed, PM Modi stated that over eight million in the country use internet and 750 million are on smartphones.

"We are one of the largest consumers of data per capita and have one of the cheapest data in the world," PM Modi asserted.

'Technology to deliver 1.1 billion doses of COVID vaccines'

Secondly, PM Modi said that digital technology is altering lives by providing for 'governance, inclusion, empowerment, connectivity, delivery of benefits and welfare'.

PM Modi mentioned the country's undertaking of administering COVID vaccines with the help of technology, using Arogya Setu and COWIN platforms across India's vast geography.

'World's third-largest and fastest-growing start-up ecosystem'

Thirdly, the Indian Prime Minister stated that the country possesses the world's third-largest and fastest-growing start-up eco-system by "providing solutions from health to education to national security."

"New unicorns are coming up every few weeks," he said adding that these are providing solutions to "everything from health and education to national security."

'India's industry and services sectors undergoing massive digital transformation'

Saying that India's "industry and services sectors, even agriculture, are undergoing massive digital transformation", the Indian Prime Minister informed that the country is also getting digital technology for "clean energy transition, conversion of resources and protection of biodiversity."

'Large effort to prepare India for the future'

Asserting that there is a large effort to prepare India for the future, PM Modi said, "We are investing in developing indigenous capabilities in telecom technology such as 5G and 6G.

Going on, he stated that India is one of the leading nations in artificial intelligence and machine learning, "especially in the human-centred and ethical use of artificial intelligence". He recognised cloud platforms and cloud computing as "key to resilience and digital sovereignty."

"We're building world-class capabilities in quantum computing," the Indian Prime Minister added.

'Space programme vital part of economy & security'

PM Modi said that the country's space programme is a vital part of the economy and the sector is now open for innovation and investment from the private sector. While stating that the country is already providing cyber security solutions, PM Modi said that a task force within the industry has been set up to make India the global hub of cyber security.

"We have a robust framework of data protection, privacy and security," PM Modi said. "We use data as a source of empowerment of people," he added.

The Indian Prime Minister added that the country is preparing a package of incentives to become a key manufacturer of semi-conductors. "Our Production Liked Incentive Schemes in electronics and telecom are already attracting local and global players to set up base in India," he said.

'How a nation uses technology is linked to its values and visions'

PM Modi said that the country's IT industry has helped to cope with Y2K and contribute to the global digital economy.

"India's democratic traditions are old and modern institutions are strong," PM Modi said.

Furthermore, he urged democracies to work together, to develop trusted manufacturers, deepen intelligence, operational cooperation on cyber security, prevent manipulation of public opinions and create norms for data governance.

Raising concerns over cryptocurrency, PM Modi said that democracies should work together to ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, 'which can spoil our youth'.