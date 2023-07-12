5 Injured As Vehicle Carrying Amarnath Pilgrims Collides With Roadside Barricade

Five people including four Amarnath Yatra pilgrims sustained injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling met with an accident in the Chenani area of Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday (July 12). The victims were shifted to District Hospital Udhampur after initial medical treatment in Chenani, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The police swiftly conducted the rescue operation after the car carrying five Amarnath pilgrims collided with a roadside barricade. The vehicle was part of the Amarnath Yatra convoy for the Baltal base camp.

"Jammu and Kashmir Police swiftly responded and rescued the injured individuals. They were taken to a nearby hospital for initial treatment. Subsequently, all of them have been shifted to the district hospital in Udhampur to receive further medical care," said Udhampur Additional SP Mohd Anwar-ul-Haq.

The injured passengers have been identified as Amar Nath Pandey (60), Sarla Pandey (58), Baij Nath Mishra (58), Sunita Mishra (55) from Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, and vehicle driver Junaid Muzafar (28) from Srinagar.

Amarnath Yatra surpasses 1 lakh pilgrims

Amid challenging weather conditions that halted the pilgrimage for several days, more than 1.4 lakh pilgrims have paid obeisance at the holy cave in Amarnath. The 10th batch of 7,805 pilgrims left for Amarnath cave on July 12 from Bhagwati Nagar Base in Jammu in around 339 vehicles. Meanwhile, 4,677 pilgrims left for Pahalgam axis in 207 vehicles, and 3,128 pilgrims left for Baltal in 132 vehicles.