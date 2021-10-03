5 Injured In Clash Over Bridge Construction In UP

Five people were injured in a clash between two groups of the same community in Nanheda village, police said on Sunday.

Mahabir, Mohit, Naveen, Kartik, and Shaktipal were shifted to a hospital, Station House Officer (SHO) Raj Kumar Rana said. The fight broke out on Saturday between the two groups over the issue of construction of a small bridge over a canal, he said.

Both the groups resorted to the use of sticks and sharp weapons during the fight, the SHO said.

