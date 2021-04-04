5 Jawans Martyred And 15 Missing After Encounter With Maoists In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

In a deadly attack, five security personnel were killed and several were injured in an encounter with Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Saturday. According to the Chhattisgarh Police around 15 security personnel are missing following the encounter and efforts are being made to find them.

"At least 15 jawans are missing after yesterday's Sukma encounter. A reinforcement party rushed to the spot. Bodies of two out of five jawans who died in the encounter have been recovered as of now," Chhattisgarh Police sources told ANI. READ | Chhattisgarh govt urges Centre to include journalists in COVID-19 Vaccination Drive

23 injured jawans have been admitted to Bijapur hospital and 7 have been admitted to a Raipur hospital-- at present all the injured are undergoing treatment, it added.

PM Modi and Amit Shah pay tribute

After the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered condolences over the martyred jawans. He also wished for the speedy recovery of the injured jawans.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted and extended his condolences. He also said that the "Nation will never forget their valour".

I bow to the sacrifices of our brave security personnel martyred while fighting Maoists in Chhattisgarh. Nation will never forget their valour. My condolences are with their families. We will continue our fight against these enemies of peace & progress. May injured recover soon. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 4, 2021

As per sources, Amit Shah spoke to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel regarding the Maoist attack on security forces at the Sukma-Bijapur border. He also asked CRPF Director-General to visit the state and take the stock of the situation.

Chhattisgarh CM orders better treatment for injured jawans

On Saturday, Chhattisgarh CM Baghel directed the concerned authorities to provide better treatment facilities to the soldiers injured in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma district. CM Baghel tweeted, "The news of the death of 5 soldiers in the Naxalite encounter on the Bijapur-Sukma district border is sad. My condolences are with the families of the martyrs. The martyrdom of our security forces will not go in vain."

à¤¬à¥€à¤œà¤¾à¤ªà¥à¤°-à¤¸à¥à¤•à¤®à¤¾ à¤œà¤¿à¤²à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤¸à¥€à¤®à¤¾ à¤ªà¤° à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¬à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤”à¤° à¤¨à¤•à¥à¤¸à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤­à¥‡à¤¡à¤¼ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ 5 à¤œà¤µà¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¶à¤¹à¥€à¤¦ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¤¾ à¤¸à¤®à¤¾à¤šà¤¾à¤° à¤¦à¥à¤–à¤¦ à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤



à¤®à¥‡à¤°à¥€ à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¥‡à¤¦à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚ à¤¶à¤¹à¥€à¤¦à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤œà¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤¥ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚à¥¤



à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥‡ à¤¸à¥à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¬à¤²à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤¹à¤¾à¤¦à¤¤ à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤°à¥à¤¥ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤œà¤¾à¤à¤—à¥€à¥¤ — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) April 3, 2021

IAF deploys Mi-17 helicopters in Sukma for Rescue Ops

The Indian Air Force on Saturday deployed Mi-17 helicopters to help the paramilitary forces in rescue operations in Sukma. Three jawans of the District Reserve Guard were airlifted to Raipur for treatment from Sukma.

5 Jawans Martyred in Encounter

According to the initial reports, the encounter lasted for over 3 hours and there was also severe damage inflicted on the Maoists. An emergency meeting of DGP DM Awasthi, Special DG (Anti-Naxal Operations) Ashoke Juneja and other officers was held in Raipur. The security forces consisting of DRG, CRPF, STF and Cobra commandos were deployed in an anti-Maoist operation on April 2. 760 personnel from Tarrem, 200 from Usur, 195 from Pamed, 483 from Sukma's Minpa and 420 personnel from Narsapur were involved in the anti-terror operation.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image Credits: PTI)