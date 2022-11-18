5 Killed In Mumbai-Pune Expressway Accident; Driver Booked Over Rash Driving

Five persons were killed and three sustained critical injuries in a fatal accident that took place on the Mumbai Pune Expressway in Panvel late Thursday night. The incident took place in the Khopoli area of Raigad in Panvel when a car collided with a container vehicle.

According to reports, a speeding Ertiga car carrying nine passengers rammed into a container vehicle from behind. Four persons in the car died on the spot and the remaining passengers were rushed to the hospital where one more person succumbed to injuries. The remaining four persons have been admitted to the MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Panvel, and are currently undergoing treatment.

As per the preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to rash and negligent driving by the driver of the car. The police have registered a case against the car driver at Khopoli police station and further investigation is underway.

Mumbai Police Makes Seat Belts Mandatory For Driver, Co-passengers

The Mumbai Traffic Police on October 14, issued an order making it compulsory to use seat belts for all the passengers seated in vehicles in the city from November 1. It has also directed all motor vehicle owners to install seat belt facilities for all commuters by November 1.

A statement from the official release of Mumbai traffic police read, "As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, under section 194(b) (1) whoever drives a motor vehicle without wearing a safety belt or carries passengers not wearing seat belts shall be punishable. Accordingly, to install seat belt facilities in Motor vehicles which do not have seat belt facilities for all Commuters, the period is being given till date 01/11/2022."

In its order, the city's traffic police said, "All motor vehicle drivers and all commuters in vehicles, whoever travel on the roads of Mumbai City are hereby informed that it will be mandatory for drivers and all passengers to wear seat belts while travelling from 01/11/2022, failing to which strict action will be taken against violators under section 194 (B) (1) of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act."

It is pertinent to mention that the death of the former chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry in a road accident in Palghar, Maharashtra on September 4, brought attention back to the need of using seat belts. Notably, both Mistry and Jehangir Pandole who was sitting in the back seats when the accident happened, were not wearing seat belts and both did not survive.