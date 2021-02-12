5 Lakh Followers On Koo Already? Ravi Shankar Prasad Thanks 'Vocal For Local' Support

On Friday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad tweeted and expressed gratitude for garnering 5 lakh followers on joining Indian microblogging platform 'Koo'. With hashtag 'Vocal for Local,' he also thanked followers for supporting the government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat push. On February 11 in the Rajya Sabha, Ravi Shankar Prasad had also praised local entrepreneurs and said this is something more we need for boosting Indian industries.

Great to have 5 Lakh followers on Koo- an Indian micro blogging platform. Thank you everyone for your love and support #VocalForLocal



You can follow me on Koo App - https://t.co/lImf0anORa — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 12, 2021

In a short span of time, Koo has managed to get a good number of users. The homegrown alternative Koo is gaining prominence among the politicians and celebrities as they are giving a shoutout to the ‘Aatmanirbar’ social networking platform and urging people to join up. The Minister signing up on Koo is a major coup for the home-grown app.

READ | 'Should Be Proud Of Koo App': IT Minister Names & Shames 'genocide Trending' Twitter In RS

IT Minister praises Koo in Rajya Sabha

Amid Centre's ongoing face-off with Twitter, Union Minister for Electronics, IT, and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday praised its India-made analogue 'Koo' in the Rajya Sabha. This was the second day in a row that the ministry has championed Koo over Twitter.

"Koo is a made-in-India app that has become a toast for success today and we should be proud of it. It is a matter of pride for me that Indians are heading so many multi-technology companies. Let us salute the extraordinary courage of our start-ups," Prasad said during the Question Hour".

READ | Twitter Watching? Centre Uses Koo To Call Out Its 'unusual' Blog Post; Sets Record Clear

"Double standards of social media companies"

The Union Minister further issued a stern warning against social media platforms allowing the spread of 'hateful' content and said that their "double standard" will not be allowed in India. Lashing out at the double standards of the social media companies, Prasad said, when the US Capitol Hill was attacked by pro-Trump protestors, Twitter and Facebook supported the investigation, but when the Red Fort was breached in New Delhi, the social media platforms have stood against the Indian government.

"We have now flagged Twitter. Our department has engaged with the company. When there is violence in US Capitol Hill, social media platforms encourage police investigation but when Red Fort is breached, the same platforms go against the government of India. The Red Fort is the symbol of our pride. We won't allow this double standard in the country. What is this? You are trending genocide?" the minister said in Parliament.

READ | What Is Koo App? Find Out Everything About This AatmaNirbhar App Of India

What is KOO

Koo is an alternative app to Twitter, built for Indians in order to be able to share their views using Indian languages. This website and app won the AatmaNirbhar innovation challenge and is a Made in India service as per the vision of PM Narendra Modi.

READ | Koo App Finds More Bollywood Representation; Adnan Sami, Payal Ghosh & Ranvir Shorey Join