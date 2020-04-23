Over 5 Lakh Plus Samples Tested As Covid Positive Cases Cross 21K Mark; Death Toll At 681

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that the total number of Coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 21,393, while the death toll stands at 681. Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), on the other hand, released data stating that 5,00,542 samples had been collected to date, of which 21,797 samples tested positive.

Cases cross 21k mark

Maharashtra has reported 5,652 cases and 269 deaths due to Coronavirus, the highest across the country.

On Wednesday, the Central government introduced an ordinance to punish violent attacks on health workers, the sentence for which will carry imprisonment from 6 months to 7 years on being found guilty. The government amended the Epidemic Disease Act of 1897, and assaults on healthcare workers will now be considered as a cognizable and non-bailable offense, the probe for which will need to be completed within 30 days under the supervision of a senior inspector. The judicial process and the verdict would also arrive within a year. The ordinance was signed by President Ram Nath Kovind later to come into effect.

If convicted, an accused can be sentenced from three months to five years in prison and penalized from Rs 50,000 up to Rs 2 lakh based on the gravity of the offense. In case of grievous injuries, the accused can be sentenced from 6 months to 7 years and they can be penalised from Rs 1 Lakh to Rs 5 lakhs in fine.

National lockdown

The country is currently in the second phase of the nationwide lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 and will go on till May 3. In an address to the nation on April 14, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is clearly evident from the experience of the past few days, that we have chosen the correct path. Our country has greatly benefited from social distancing and lockdown. From an economic only point of view, it undoubtedly looks costly right now; but measured against the lives of Indian citizens, there is no comparison itself. The path that India has taken within our limited resources has become a topic of discussion in the entire world today."

