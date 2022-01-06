5 Explosive Letters Lay Bare PM's Security Lapse; Punjab Police Knew Of Blockade Threat

As the conspiracy behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach in Ferozpur becomes clearer, Republic on Thursday accessed more evidence on the collusion between farmers unions and Punjab police in the incident. As per letters sent by the Punjab ADGP to district-level officials between January 3 and January 5, the state Police was made well aware of farmers plans to stage a dharna and block roads on the day of Prime Minister Modi's rally.

All five letters gave clear instructions to the DIGs, IGPs, SSPs in Punjab to clear the protestors and make necessary traffic diversion plans in advance to ensure the smooth movement of the Prime Minister's cavalcade.

On January 4, one day before PM Modi arrived in the state, the Punjab ADGP had asked all SSPs to personally assess the plan of farmers and make arrangements accordingly.

On January 2, another letter by the ADGP reminded all the officials about the Prime Minister's rally. It even mentioned that around 1 lakh people are being mobilised for the programme and a lot of public traffic, as well as a large number of VIPs, will be moving to Ferozpur. "You are required to make necessary traffic and route arrangements," the letter said.

"The farmers are likely hold dharnas on January 5 that may result in road blocks at many places. The ADG had requested the police officials to make necessary traffic diversion plan inl advance," it added.

In the third letter, the AGP repeated, "Please ensure that protestors don't block the rally route and plan alternative routes in advance."

The ADG in his fourth letter, once again mentioned that "any dharna may result in roadblocks, therefore please make necessary traffic diversion plan in advance." Similar instructions were given in the fifth letter as well.

Despite the repeated instructions and prior intimation about the farmers' plans to stage protests and block the roads across the state, the directions were not followed, in what can be called a deliberate breach of the Indian Prime Minister's security.

Major lapse in PM Modi's security in Punjab

On Wednesday, January 5, Prime Minister Modi was scheduled to inaugurate projects worth Rs 42,750 crore and address a joint BJP-PLC-SAD(D) rally in Ferozepur. However, his convoy was blocked by some protestors forcing the Prime Minister to remain stranded and exposed on the Ferozpur flyover for 15-20 minutes. The programme was ultimately cancelled and the Primee Minister, forced to return to the Bhatinda airport.

A day after the incident, BKU (Krantikari) chief Surjit Singh Phool revealed that it was his faction which blocked the roads, but added that it was not planned. He claimed that farmers were informed at 12 PM by Punjab police that PM Modi would be travelling via road to the rally venue, but they did not believe the police as they knew that the venue had a helipad. However, he thanked farmers for blocking the roads, claiming it was a 'testament to their bravery'.