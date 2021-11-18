5 more Covid deaths, 250 new cases reported in Assam

Guwahati, Nov 17 (PTI) Assam on Wednesday registered 250 new coronavirus cases, up from the previous day's figure of 247, taking the tally to 6,14,663, according to a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here.

Five people also succumbed to the disease, pushing the state's death toll to 6,061.

The current death rate is 0.99 per cent while 1347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other causes.

The number of active cases currently in the state is 1847 as against 1879 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

Kamrup (Metro) district reported 106 new positive cases followed by 14 in Goalpara, 13 in Kamrup (Rural) and 12 in Lakhimpur districts during the day.

The new cases were detected out of 49,048 tests, up from 41,268 tests conducted on Tuesday. The cumulative number of tests done in the state so far is 2,53,34,639.

Altogether 277 coronavirus patients recovered from COVID-19 during the day, 106 more than the previous day's count, taking the total number of cured people to 6,05,408. The current recovery rate is 98.49 per cent.

A total of 3,08,23,021 people have so far been administered at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in the state. PTI DG NN NN

