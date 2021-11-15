5 new Covid cases take Sikkim's tally to 32,101

Gangtok, Nov 14 (PTI) Sikkim reported five more Covid-19 cases on Sunday, taking the tally to 32,101, according to a health department bulletin on Sunday.

East Sikkim district registered four cases, while South Sikkim accounted for one.

The small North-eastern state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 400 as no fresh fatality was reported in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim now has 120 active cases, while 334 others have migrated out and 31,247 Covid-19 patients have recovered, the bulletin said.

The state tested 264 samples for Covid-19 on Sunday taking the total number of such tests done so far to 2,65,530.

Sikkim's Covid-19 positivity rate and the recovery rate are 1.8 per cent and 98.4 per cent respectively, the bulletin said. PTI KDK NN NN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)