5 Pakistan terror Launchpads Within Minutes Of LoC Exposed As Imran Tries Hoodwinking FATF

Republic Media Network has exclusively accessed locations of five Pakistan terror launchpads near the Line of Control (LoC). These launchpads in the neighbouring country are as near as 12 minutes away from the LoC and belong to terror outfit Al-Badr. This once again exposes Pakistan's tactics of sneaking in terrorists into the Indian territory and disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here is the list of the Pakistan-sponsored terror launchpads:

The first one is located in the town of Samahni in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) which is at a distance of 12 minutes via road from the LoC (3.2 km approx). The second one is situated in Baroh in Khai Gala town of PoK. It is located at a distance of 1.22 hours (approx) from the LoC. (33.3 km). The third one is in Chauki and the fourth in Bhagsar, both situated at a distance of less than 7 km from the LoC. The fifth and the biggest terror launchpad is in Tandar.

Launchpad 1 at Samahni:

Launchpad 2 at Baroh in PoK:

Launchpad 3 at Chauki:

Launchpad 4 at Tandar:

Launchpad 5 at Bhagsar:

According to sources, the number of ceasefire violations across the border has reduced in the past few days because Pakistan's wants to get off the 'Grey list' of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). However, while acting innocent, Pakistan has started the construction of bunkers in civilian areas along the Line of Control.

They have also established mortar positions in the same densely populated area, sources said. Indian weaponry system deployed at LoC is precisely hitting back at the positions being used by Pakistan to target Indian civilians and Army positions. By establishing mortar positions, Pakistan wants that people are killed and it can take UN teams there to show that India is targeting civilians.

'This is a serious issue': Major Gaurav Arya (Retd)

Reacting to the newsbreak, Major Gaurav Arya (Retired) said, "The terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir have come down significantly. These launchpads are not new and they have been there for 30 to 35 years. However, with the FATF meeting going on, India should bring it to the world that Pakistan is still using terror as state policy and it is the stated policy of Pakistan to use terrorism as state policy."

"This is quite a serious issue. My question is what are we doing about it. This provocation by Pakistan is extremely blatant and India must hit back. It is not the terrorists but the Pakistan Army who is behind all this," he added.

