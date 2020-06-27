Five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal, Ex-Dy CM Son Made Accused In 5-year-old Case

In October 2015 Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing cases, the Punjab police have nominated five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal along with SAD president and MP Sukhbir Singh Badal as accused.

IG Kuwar Vijay Pratap in an application filed before Faridkot district and sessions judge submitted that the judge dealing with the cases have close links with Prakash Singh Badal and Sukhbir Singh Badal who had already been arrayed as accused in these cases.

The SIT had already questioned five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal following the alleged involvement in the firing case at Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura. The Punjab police have already questioned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Sirsa Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in this case.

In 2015, police allegedly opened fire at the protesters seeking justice in sacrilege cases reported in Punjab. The firing incident resulted in the death of two protesters. The incident had taken the centre stage during the 2017 assembly elections and witnessed a political war between the Congress and the SAD accusing each other.

In this case, the police had on October 14, 2015, opened fire on protesters at Behbal Kalan in which two Sikh youth – Sarawan village resident Gurjit Singh and Niamia Wala village resident Krishan Bhagwan Singh – were killed. After Congress came into power in 2017, Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh passed the resolution in the state assembly to withdraw the CBI investigation and constituted an SIT for the probe.

During the course of the investigation, SAD leaders levelled allegations against SIT head IG Kuwar Vijay Singh and called it a politically motivated case against Akalis. However, the police have filed two chargesheets and one IG rank officer, along with a Retd. SSP, has been accused in the case of conspiring the incident.

