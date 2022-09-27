5 Times EAM S Jaishankar Gave A Staunch Reply To US On Foreign Policy And More

In the three years of Dr S Jaishankar as External Affairs Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, India has not only cemented its position on the global level but has often shot down critics of the national policy. From tearing apart the West’s stance amid the Russia-Ukraine war to delivering hard truth to the US over America’s relationship with Pakistan, EAM Jaishankar has reiterated India’s unvarying foreign policy without giving in to any pressure whatsoever. Especially in recent months, with the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war, India was initially propelled to criticise Russia and was asked to cut ties with Moscow, saying "having economic relations with Russia means endorsing or funding atrocities against Ukraine and its citizens".

While the West chose to impose sanctions on Russia and its nationals over the “unlawful action” against Ukraine, the US and other European nations attempted to persuade India to penalise Moscow with similar moves. Standing firm on its grounds, though India categorically condemned the war, it adopted a neutral line and insisted that dialogue is the only solution to the Russia-Ukraine war. Despite this, on multiple occasions, Jaishankar was asked to either cut ties with Moscow or lecture on alleged human rights violations in India. Every time EAM Jaishankar was lectured or was tried to be bullied by the US media or its officials, he gave a staunch reply.

Here are some of the incidents when Jaishankar gave a tough reply to the criticisers:

When Jaishankar clarified the reason for India's decision to buy Russian oil

While responding to a question on the procurement of Russian oil amid the Ukraine war, Jaishankar replied politely and said it is his moral duty to ensure the best deal for Indians, most of whom cannot afford high energy prices. "We have been very honest about our interests. I have a country with a per capita income of $2,000. These aren’t people who can afford higher energy prices. It is my obligation… my moral duty to ensure that I get them the best deal I can,” he said.

He also criticised Europe for continuing to buy Russian gas even though it has imposed several sanctions, "Tell me, buying Russian gas is not funding the war? It's only Indian money that funds, it's not gas coming to Europe that funds? Let's be a little even-handed out here." "If countries from the West...Europe, and the US...are so concerned, why don't they allow Iranian oil to come to the market? Why don't they allow Venezuelan oil to come to the market?" he added.

Jaishankar on procuring Russian defence system

Besides, India imports defence equipment including fighter jets, S 400 missile systems and other lethal weapons from Russia and the United States. However, the US has always suggested New Delhi either abandon the deal with Russia or threatened to face CAATSA (Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act). When a journalist asked Jaishankar about the same, he said it is their law, and they have to decide on it. Further, he said, "No nation can dictate to India what it must do for its own security or from whom it should procure. India is aware that sanctions would hurt the US more than they would impact India."

When Jaishankar criticised Blinken for his comments on human rights violations

In another event, US secretary of state, Anthony Blinken raised questions on alleged human rights violations in India, especially by government, police officials and prison officials. Though Jaishakar initially ignored Blinken's stand but later said, "I would tell you that we also take our views on other people’s human rights situation, including that of the United States. We take up human rights issues when they arise in this country, especially when they pertain to our community." It is worth mentioning the Indian minister was referring to the attack on two Sikhs in New York.

Jaishankar on US decision to sanction $450 million package to Pakistan

The most recent came on Sunday when India tore down the hard truth of the United States sanctioning a $450 million sustenance package for Pakistan's F-16 fleet. While addressing a press conference in Washington, Jaishankar said that the reasons were not 'fooling anybody'. Criticising Washington for its decision, he said the relationship between US and Islamabad will not serve the interests of America. "It's a relationship that has neither ended up serving Pakistan well nor serving the American interests."

"It's really for the United States today to reflect on the merits of this relationship and what they get by it. For someone to say I am doing this because it is all counter-terrorism content and so when you are talking of an aircraft like a capability of an F-16 where everybody knows, you know where they are deployed and their use," said EAM Jaishankar.

Jaishankar criticises 'biased' US media

Later, during a press conference on Monday, he took a dig at the "biased' US media and criticised their one-sided coverage of Indian issues. He slammed the US media for presenting only one side when Prime Minister Narendra Modi-leds government revoked Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He said the US media reported critically on the suspension of the internet in J&K.

"There is a big song and dance about the Internet being cut. If we have reached a stage where we say, an Internet cut is more dangerous than the loss of human life then what can I say?" Jaishankar said. "If you look at the Article 370 issue, what was a temporary provision of the Constitution was finally put to rest. This was supposed to be an act of majoritarian, now tell me what was happening in Kashmir was not majoritarian?" he asked.