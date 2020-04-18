5 Vietnamese Violate Covid Isolation Rules In Karnataka, Allegedly Spits In Building Lift

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in India, five Vietnamese working in a private company in Karnataka's Kuloor who was placed under home quarantine was on Saturday shifted to the government Wenlock Hospital due to COVID spread scare. As per sources, they were residing in an Apartment in Kodialbail in Mangalore district of Karnataka and were often found violating the quarantine guidelines and roaming around in the apartment premises.

READ | Hundreds of Kalaburagi villagers flout lockdown to celebrate chariot festival in Karnataka

Sources informed that the scare began when CCTV footage of the society allegedly showed them spitting inside the lift. The society association committee members then informed the Police about the violations. Taking immediate action, Police and the Health workers arrived at the location and have shifted the foreigners to the government Wenlock Hospital for further medical examination.

READ | Karnataka CM Yediyurappa violates social distancing norms while inaugurating COVID kiosk



12 more persons tested positive of coronavirus in Karnataka on Friday taking the total toll in the state to 371. While 13 deaths have been reported and 92 people have been discharged.



READ | Karnataka government to test those with symptoms in districts sans COVID-19 cases

READ | Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy's son Nikhil ties the knot with Revathi, see pictures