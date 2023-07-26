5-year-old Battles For Survival Following Alleged Gang-rape In UP's Barabanki

A horrific incident unfolded in the Ramnagar police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki, where a 5-year-old girl fell victim to a brutal gang rape allegedly perpetrated by three individuals from her village. The traumatised child was discovered in a pool of blood on a sugarcane farm, left for dead by the heartless culprits.

According to reports, the little girl was found by her relatives and immediately rushed to the district hospital for medical attention. Despite the heinousness of the crime, the child's resilience shines through as she continues to receive treatment. According to police sources, the perpetrators had gone to the farm area to consume alcohol when one of them carried out the unspeakable act. The village Sarpanch and the victim's father reported having seen one of the accused near the crime scene.

Authorities have taken swift action, arresting one of the accused and initiating investigations. The victim's father's statement is currently being recorded to aid the ongoing inquiry.