5-year-old raped by teenage boy in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Oct 27 (PTI) A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 13-year-old boy here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a colony under the Vijay Nagar police station limits on Tuesday evening, SP City (First) Nipun Agarwal said.

The girl had gone for tuition with her brother. Her teacher was not present at home but her son was present there. In the meantime , the victim's brother went to his home to attend the nature's call and was sent to market by his mother.

During this period, the girl and her tutor's son were present in the house. The boy allegedly raped her there, police said.

The girl reached home and narrated her ordeal to her mother. She also complained about pain in the lower abdomen and showed bloodstains on her clothes.

Her mother lodged a police complaint on the basis of which an FIR under section 376 AB and 5/6 Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The girl was sent for medical examination. The rape accused boy was produced before the juvenile court from where he has been sent to a childcare home in Noida, Agarwal added. PTI COR CK

