5 Years After Returning From Pakistan, Geeta Reunited With Her Real Mother In India

An aurally-challenge girl named Geeta, rescued by a Pak social welfare trust, has finally been reunited with her real mother in Maharashtra, said Bilquees Edhi

According to a Pakistani media report, Geeta, an aurally-challenged girl who was rescued by a Pakistani social welfare organisation has finally been reunited with her real mother in Maharashtra. She mistakenly ended up in Pakistan before being sent back to India in 2015. Bilquees Edhi, the wife of late Abdul Sattar Edhi, who now runs the world-famous Edhi Welfare Trust said the Geeta has finally been reunited with her real mother in Maharashtra state, reported PTI.

“She has been in touch with me and this weekend she finally told me the good news about meeting her real mother. Her real name is Radha Waghmare and she found her mother in Naigaon village in the state of Maharashtra,” Bilquees said, reported PTI..

In 2015, Geeta captured the attention of both countries' governments and media, but according to Bilquees they had found Geeta when she was around 11-12 years old at a railway station and gave her shelter at their centre in Karachi.

“Somehow she strayed into Pakistan and was shelterless when we found her in Karachi. She stayed at the Edhi centre for years and I took care of her and we named her Fatima later when I realised she was a Hindu we named her Geeta and even though she couldn’t speak or hear but we communicated properly through sign language” she said.

Reunited with Mother

Bilquees further said that it had taken nearly four and a half years for Geeta to find her real parents and this was confirmed through DNA tests.

"Geeta successfully recognised her mother and at present, she lives with her family in Naigaon village now. Her biological father died a few years back so her mother, Meena remarried," Edhi stated.

After Geeta’s story broke out in the year 2015, then Indian external affairs minister, the late Sushma Swaraj, made arrangements for her to be flown back home (India).

