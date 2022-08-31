In A Shocking Case Of Discrimination, 50 Dalit Families Driven Out Of Jharkhand Village

In another shocking incident of caste discrimination, about 50 families belonging to the Dalit community were driven out of a village in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday.

Left in the lurch, the families camped in the Tongri Pahadi area, 1 km from the Murumatu village, where they had been residing for the last four decades. It is said that the Dalits were driven out of the village by the members of a particular community.

On receiving the information, Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO), Medininagar, Rajesh Kumar Sah, and Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bishrampur, Surjit Kumar rushed to the Tongri Pahadi area to maintain law and order, police said. A criminal case was lodged against 12 named people and 150 others in this regard, they added.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais took serious note of the incident and sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner, Palamu A Dodde within two days. The police have been asked to apprehend the culprits immediately.

Families driven out, houses demolished

The DC has assured all 50 families of rehabilitation in the same village on a priority basis. Relief agencies have been activated for this purpose. All the victims belong to the “Mushar” caste and were living in the village for the last four decades. The accused claimed that the land where the Dalits were residing belonged to an educational institute. Their houses were demolished they were forced out of the village.

One of the victims, Jitendra Mushar, said, “We were living in the village for years together but several people, all residents of Marumatu village, forcibly drove us out of the village on Monday. They loaded our belongings in vehicles and dropped us in a nearby jungle.” He alleged that they were also assaulted and prevented from approaching the police in this regard.

The SDPO has asked the accused persons to produce documents to prove that the land belonged to an educational institute. Surjit Kumar also said an FIR has been registered against the accused and a massive hunt was on to apprehend them. The SDO said the houses of the victims were demolished but they will be rehabilitated in the same place with adequate security. He assured the affected families that the culprits will not be spared and legal action will be initiated against the accused.

(With inputs from agency)