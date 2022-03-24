As the Russia-Ukraine war rages on for the 29th day, Union MoS (External Affairs) Meenakshi Lekhi informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that 50 Indian students were currently still in the war-torn nation.

She added that 22,500 Indian nationals have left Ukraine since March 11, some via 'Operation Ganga'. The statement comes at a time Russia continues to inch closer to Ukraine's capital Kyiv, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands determined.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court closed pleas regarding the evacuation of Indian students from Ukraine after the Centre informed that 22,500 Indians had been evacuated from the war zone.

"A mammoth job has been done by the government and 22,500 students have been brought back. The government is looking into the representation (of students) and the government will look into it," AG Venugopal said to the Bench as they closed the cases.

The Centre is also mulling to allow the returned students to continue their education in India.

Operation Ganga

India flagged off Operation Ganga to evacuate Indians from Ukraine via Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia at its own expense as Ukraine closed its airspace for civilian flights. Almost 90 flights, including Indian Airforce flights, evacuated stranded students from Ukraine via Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Moldova and Poland - often welcomed by Union Ministers at various Indian airports.

India's Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia was sent to handle evacuation from Romania and Moldova borders, Kiren Rijiju from Slovakia border, Hardeep Singh Puri at Hungary border and Gen (Retd) VK Singh at Poland.

War in Ukraine

For weeks, Moscow massed over 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders in a bid to pressurise Western nations to not allow Ukraine to join NATO, threatening an invasion. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region, which quickly accelerated into precision airstrikes on Kyiv, Kharkiv, Ivano-Frankivsk. Russia also deployed tanks towards Lviv from the Belarus-Ukraine border.

The Kremlin has already taken over Kherson, two Ukrainian nuclear power plants - Chernobyl & Zaporizhzhya - and is heading towards Yuzhnoukrainsk. Russia's navy has been attacking Mariupol and the southern port of Odesa, cutting off Ukraine's access to the Black Sea.

Putin has issued three demands to stop his attack on Kyiv - Ukraine cease military action, change its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledge Crimea as Russian territory, and recognise the separatist republics of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent states.

After over five rounds of Russia-Ukraine talks at the Ukraine-Belarus border, the two nations are close to a deal regarding neutrality for Ukraine and security guarantees for Russia. Over 2.5 million Ukrainians have fled and at least 549 civilians have been killed in Ukraine till date.