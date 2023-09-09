'50 Years Of Friendship': South Korea Launches Campaign To Celebrate Ties With India

Ahead of the much awaited G20 summit to be hosted by New Delhi, South Korea has launched a mega campaign to celebrate the country's diplomatic ties with India. The campaign aims to showcase the diplomatic relations shared between South Korea and India, established 50 years ago. For the campaign, banners and posters have been put up in the national capital of India as it gears up to host the G20 summit on September 9-10.

The advertising campaign has been organised by the Office of the Overseas Public Relations Secretary, and is titled, ‘50 Years of friendship and trust, to the shining future of Korea and India'. The banners for the same have been put up at two prominent locations in India’s national capital- one at the Embassy of South Korea and the others at the Korean cultural Center. The campaign and posters have been designed in a way to leverage the characteristics of specific locations and the environment they have been placed.

Image: ANI

For instance, when the main entrance of the Embassy is closed the banner reads “50 years of friendship and trust”, however, as the gate opens the message changes to “50 years of creating a bright future”. The banner placed at the Korean Cultural Centre portrays a picture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shaking hands. The photo was taken at a bilateral meeting between the two leaders that took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit in May.

Image: ANI

The embassy in a statement has underlined that the advertisement campaign was planned to commemorate the 5 decades long India-Korea ties. The embassy stated that the purpose of the campaign is to remind the citizens of both the nations about the relationship shared by the two nations. “In commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and India and the visit of President Yoon Suk Yeol, we planned the advertisement with the purpose of reminding the people of Korea and India of the long-standing friendship and trust between the two countries and sending a message to share expectations for a bright future,” said the Korean Embassy.

"With this advertisement and event, we hope that many Indian citizens will develop a fondness for South Korea and that it will serve as an opportunity for them to visit the Korean Cultural Centre India,” the Presidential Office official said about the initiative. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is in New Delhi to take part in the G20 summit being hosted under India's presidency in New Delhi.

India and South Korea are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic relationship and both the countries have made significant convergence of interests, mutual goodwill and high level exchanges in the recent years, suggests India's Ministry of External Affairs.

(With ANI inputs)