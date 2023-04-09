50 Years Of Project Tiger: PM Modi Takes Jungle Safari, Feeds Elephant At Theppakadu Camp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in the Chamarajanagara district of Karnataka and interacted with frontline field staff and Self Help Groups involved in wildlife conservation activities. The prime minister was seen wearing Khaki pants, and a camouflage t-shirt with an adventure gilet sleeveless jacket during his visit to a wildlife sanctuary.

Notably, he has become the first PM to visit Bandipur tiger reserve, which ranks among the top tiger sanctuaries in India.

After his visit, the PM through his Twitter handle, said, "Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity." He also shared pictures from his visit to Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Some more glimpses from the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/uL7Aujsx9t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023

PM Modi also visited the Theppakadu Elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in neighbouring Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district. At the Theppakadu Elephant camp, he was seen feeding sugarcane to elephants and interacting with the 'mahouts' and 'kavadis.' He also interacted with the field directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th Cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/vjlrYqbwtG — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023

Following his visit to tiger reserves, he travelled to Mysuru later in the day and visited the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) for the commemoration of the '50 years of Project Tiger' programme. He also launched the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). IBCA will aim towards ensuring the protection and conservation of seven major big cats- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with a membership of several countries that host these species.

Know About Project Tiger

Project Tiger initiative was launched in 1973 by the government of India led by then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a bid to ensure a viable population of tigers and promote conservation activities. The initiative aims at protecting tigers from extinction and preserving their natural habitats. Through this initiative, the expansion of undisturbed areas for tigers is also carried out by reducing human pressure.

Project Tiger is administered by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and the overall monitoring of the project is carried out by a steering committee, headed by a director. A field director is also appointed to look after each tiger reserve and is assisted by a ground force of technical and subject experts.

The initiative commenced decades back covering 9 tiger reserves, but now as many as 53 tiger reserves are covered under Project Tiger. At all places, the ground force carries out scheduled monitoring systems to prevent practices like poaching and to ensure the protection of tigers.