'50 Yrs Of Constitution..': PM Modi's Handwritten Letter From 1999 Resurfaces; Read Here

As the country celebrates Constitution Day today, November 26, to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949, a letter from 1999, written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurfaced.

On the occasion of Constitution Day, the Twitter handle, Modi Archive shared a handwritten letter by PM Modi dated 1999. In the letter, PM Modi said, "50 years of Constitution are complete. A nationwide discussion is needed on whether our Kartavya or our rights can lead the nation forward. How can nation-building become a mass movement in the next century?"

On #ConstitutionDay, a thread from the archives



"50 years of Constitution are complete. A nationwide discussion is needed on whether our Kartavya or our rights can lead the nation forward. How can nation-building become a mass movement in the next century?"



[Handwritten, 1999] pic.twitter.com/8NI88J6U3V — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) November 26, 2022

PM Modi participates in Constitution Day 2022 celebrations

On Saturday, PM Modi participated in the celebration of Constitution Day 2022 at the Supreme Court. Addressing the event, PM Modi said, "The first three words of the Preamble of the Constitution - 'We The People' are not just words... It is a call, a pledge, a belief. Today the world is looking at us with great expectations. Today, this country is moving forward with full potential, taking pride in all its diversities and our biggest strength behind this is our Constitution."

#BREAKING | PM Modi addresses Constitution Day event; says the occasion is 'special this year because India completed 75 years of its Independence.' Tune in #LIVE: https://t.co/GAtGCw2GdU pic.twitter.com/KfjijaO7pm — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2022

"We have to strengthen India's identity as the Mother of Democracy. The spirit of our constitution is 'Youth Centric'. Today, on Constitution Day, I would also make a request to the country's judiciary that debate and discussion should be increased in order to increase the understanding of the constitution among the youth," PM Modi said.

As today marks the 14th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks on Mumbai, PM Modi paid his tribute to the victims of the attacks. "Today, November 26, also happens the day when the most inhumane act of terrorism was carried out over innocent people exactly 14 years ago. I pay my humble tributes to all the victims of the Mumbai Attack."

It is pertinent to mention that since 2015, November 26 is observed as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. Earlier, the day was observed as Law Day.