500-bedded DRDO Hospital At Jammu To Commence Operations From Today

500-bedded temporary hospitals which are being established by the Defence Research and Development Organization will commence operations at Jammu from today and at Srinagar from 1July. This was shared by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam during a high-level meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary, Ajay Kumar Bhalla to review the management of the COVID-19 pandemic across all Union territories

It was mentioned that J&K is performing reasonably well in mitigating the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic with 3,946 cases per million population being reported over the last two weeks and 62 deaths per million during the same period. J&K CS requested that to establish continuous oxygen supply to these facilities, two dedicated oxygen tankers for these hospitals be provided to Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K vaccinated 66% beneficiaries of above 45 years age group

"Giving a brief of the measures being taken in J&K to contain the spread of COVID, the Chief Secretary informed that the Government has enhanced both testing and vaccination capacities.

“The early detection of infection has allowed for timely medical intervention, whereas vaccination was found to reduce the severity of disease in patients - both strategies have been successful in restricting COVID-related fatalities in the UT”, he added.

Currently, Jammu and Kashmir are among the leading regions in the country in vaccination of above 45 years age group having vaccinated 66% of its eligible population which is well above the national average of 32%. Within J&K, 4 districts- Ganderbal, Jammu, Samba, and Shopian, have achieved100% coverage in this category, while the remaining continue with promising progress. To pace up vaccination in 18-45 age category, it was requested that Jammu and Kashmir be provided with a sustained supply of vaccines in the coming months,” J&K Government Statement said.

It also added that the Chief Secretary informed that through Government’s timely response, the daily number of COVID cases has reduced from an all-time high of 5500 to 2200 in two weeks. The same period also witnessed a reduction in the case positivity rate from 13% to 6.2%. It was highlighted that the districts having higher vaccination rates reported lower positivity rates, thus establishing a correlation between vaccination and the success of containment measures.

Rural districts require added attention- J&K Government

“J&K requested that considering the rural spread of the disease, two 250-bedded DRDO designed hospitals be additionally approved for peripheral districts. Underscoring the shift of disease’s catchment area, the Chief Secretary pointed out that in Jammu and Kashmir more cases are now being reported from rural than urban areas, adding that such cases are as high as 55% and 60% in Jammu and Kashmir divisions, respectively,” Statement read.