500 enterprising farmers will be guided to harness potential of organic produce: J&K LG

Jammu, Mar 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said his administration is giving a renewed thrust to organic farming to bring a paradigm shift in agrarian policy, rural prosperity and improving the income and quality of life of farmers.

He said 500 enterprising farmers will be provided with handholding and knowledge-based intervention every year to harness the potential of organic produce in the Union territory.

Sinha was speaking after inaugurating 'Kissan Mela' at Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Jammu.

He laid the foundation stone for the newly-sanctioned faculties of horticulture and forestry, agricultural engineering and dairy technology.

“We are making efforts to increase productivity through infusion of traditional knowledge, modern science and technology, providing improved marketing facilities & resolving several other issues like power, irrigation, cheaper credit and rural infrastructure,” the Lt Governor said in a series of tweets.

He said greater diversification into high-value crops, value addition through agro-processing and market-linkages are taking the agriculture and horticulture sector in Jammu and Kashmir to new heights and ensuring inclusive growth process.

The improved air connectivity has given a new boost to the horticulture sector, he added.

