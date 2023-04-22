5000 Km, 36 Hours, 7 Cities: PM Modi’s Jam-packed Plan For The Week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel more than 5,000 km via seven cities and attend eight events in 36 hours starting on April 24 as part of a whirlwind tour to introduce a number of development projects.

PM Modi's long schedule

The Prime Minister will reportedly first visit Madhya Pradesh on April 24. He would then travel to Kerala, spend some time in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in the west, and then return to Delhi.

“The PM will start the journey in the morning of April 24. He will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 500 kilometres. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Rewa where he will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme. After this, he will come back to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 280 km in the to-and-fro journey. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1700 kilometres, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave,” said the officials providing specifics about the Prime Minister's extensive tour's schedule.

“Next morning, the PM will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of about 190 Km. Here, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. From here, he will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1570 kilometres. There, he will visit NAMO medical college and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects,” the officials further added.

The officials further remaked that the prime minister will drive from Delhi to Khajuraho, a trip that will take him about 500 kilometres, and then on to Rewa for a National Panchayati Raj Day event.

The Prime Minister will travel an incredible 5,300 km in the air as part of the hectic agenda.

“To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from North to South, which is about 3200 kilometres. Adding to the distance is the time factor – all this travel is jam-packed in only 36 hours,” the officials said.

PM known for maintaining busy schedule

It is pertinent to note that officials frequently draw attention to how the Prime Minister makes sure that his visits are jam-packed with crucial meetings and programmes. PM Modi is famous for maintaining a busy schedule while travelling, both domestically and internationally.