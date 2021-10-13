517 Fresh Covid-19 Cases In AP, 8 Deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 517 fresh Covid-19 cases, 826 recoveries and eight deaths in 24 hours ending 9 AM on Wednesday.

The latest bulletin said the number of active coronavirus cases in the state reduced to 6,615.

The cumulative positives so far registered were 20,58,582, recoveries 20,37,691 and toll 14,276.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported 97 fresh cases, East Godavari 88, Guntur 84 and Krishna 71. The remaining nine districts added less than 40 new cases each.

Krishna, SPS Nellore and Prakasam districts reported two more Covid-19 deaths each and Chittoor and East Godavari one each in a day.

