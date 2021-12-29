52 Fresh Covid Cases, One More Death In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 52 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 2,28,705, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 3,857, a health official said.

The latest death was reported from Chamba district, he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh stands at 403, according to the official.

Eighteen more patients recovered from the viral disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,24,427, the official said.

