535 cartons of IMFL seized in East Singhbhum

Jamshedpur, Feb 7 (PTI) The East Singhbhum District Police seized 535 cartons of India made foreign liquor (IMFL) worth over Rs 15 lakh from near Nutangarh village, a senior police officer said.

The cartons, containing 25,680 bottles of liquor of a branded company, were stuffed in 105 sacks of ginger, said Superintendent of Police (Rural), Nathu Singh Meena on Sunday.

Acting on an input that a truck was carrying foreign liquor made in Assam illegally into Dhalbhumgarh, about 55 km from here, through Nutangarh on NH 18, a police team intercepted the truck, the SP said.

Following a search, police seized 535 cartons of liquor of a reputed company concealed in sacks of ginger, Meena said.

Ten persons - five hailing from Madhubani, Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts of Bihar and other five from Dhanbad, Giridih and Bokaro district of Jharkhand - were arrested, besides the liquor, the SP said.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested persons confessed that the liquor was illegally procured from Assam with an intention to smuggle it in Jharkhand and Odisha, he said. PTI BS RG RG

