'5,355 COVID Patients Recovered In 24 Hours, Tally Reaches 1,09,432': Health Ministry

With Unlock 1 in place, the recovery rate from COVID-19 has witnessed a slight increase with 5,355 patients recovering in the past 24 hours itself. The total number of recoveries from Coronavirus has now reached 1,09,462. The Health Ministry has also informed that the recovery rate now stands at 48.27%.

In a press release by the Health Ministry, it has also informed that the number of government labs now stands increased to 507 and that of private labs stands increased to 217 (a total of 727 labs). 1,43,661 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cumulative samples tested to 43,86,379. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in the country so far stands at 2,26,770 while the number of deaths is 6,348. The Centre has also provided states and Union Territories with 128.48 lakh N95 masks and 104.74 lakh Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to strengthen the health infrastructure.

READ | ICMR Issues List Of Approved Ig-ELISA Kits To Be Used For COVID-19 Serosurvey & Monitoring

Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has also issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) following the Centre's 'Unlock 1' announcement. This includes guidelines for religious places, offices, hotels, shopping malls, restaurants and other hospitality services which are set to open on June 8.

READ | Coronavirus Live Updates: Centre Issues SOPs For 'Unlock' Phase -1; Cases At 2,26,770

ICMR issues list of approved Ig-ELISA Kits

Earlier on Wednesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) issued a list of approved Ig-ELISA kits for COVID-19 testing. The three types of kits are manufactured by Zydus Cadila Healthcare Ltd, Euroimmun US Inc, and Calbiotech Inc. ICMR advised that the recommended kits be used only for serosurveys and survey in high-risk population.

READ | WHO Executive Group Allows Resuming Solidarity Trial On HCQ, A Week After Pausing It

ICMR member: 'community transmission well-established'

On Monday, members from ICMR admitted that community transmission of the Coronavirus infection is 'well-established' in large sections of the country, according to PTI. A group of health experts, including doctors from AIIMS and ICMR, have said that sub-populations have been affected by community transmission of the pandemic. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has repeatedly maintained that the virus has only entered local transmission, but not community transmission level.

READ | Delhi: Health Min Suggests Aggressive Surveillance To Contain COVID Amid Surge In Cases