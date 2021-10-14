540 Fresh Cases Added To AP's Covid-19 Tally

Andhra Pradesh reported 540 fresh cases of Covid-19 with two districts adding more than 100 each in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday.

The latest bulletin said 557 patients got cured and 10 more succumbed to the infection.

The state’s Covid-19 chart now showed a total of 20,59,122 positives, 20,38,248 recoveries and 14,286 deaths.

The active caseload came down to 6,588, the bulletin said.

Chittoor registered 120 and Guntur 111 fresh cases in 24 hours while East Godavari and Krishna added 73 and 60 respectively.

Of the remaining nine districts, four logged less than 8 new cases each and the rest less than 50 each.

Prakasam district reported three fresh fatalities, SPS Nellore and Chittoor two each, East Godavari, Kadapa and Krishna one each in a day.

Two districts in the state now have less than 100 active cases each and two more have less than 50 each.

Only two districts have between 1,000 and 1,500 active cases and the remaining seven have more than 100 each.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)