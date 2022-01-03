550 Fresh Covid Cases In Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Monday reported 550 new cases of coronavirus, which included 53 people who were found infected with the Omicron variant of the infection, an official said.

So far, 174 people have been found infected with the Omicron variant in the state.

A spokesperson of the state Medical and Health Department said that on Monday, 53 cases of Omicron variant were reported in the state. Of these, 43 patients were found in Jaipur, four in Pratapgarh, two in Ajmer, two in Udaipur and one each in Bharatpur and Bhilwara.

He said 550 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Rajasthan, including 414 in Jaipur, 28 in Jodhpur, 26 in Kota, 17 each in Ajmer and Alwar.

He said at present, 2,084 patients are under treatment in the state.

