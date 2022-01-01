552 Fresh Covid Cases In Haryana

Haryana on Saturday recorded 552 fresh coronavirus cases that pushed its infection tally to 7,74,340, according to a health department bulletin.

Of the fresh infections, 298 were reported from Gurugram alone. The district, which falls under the National Capital Region, has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases for over a week now.

Faridabad reported 107 fresh cases, Ambala 32 and Panchkula 26, the bulletin stated.

No fresh case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus or death due to the infection was reported in Haryana.

The death toll stands at 10,064, the bulletin stated.

There are 1,907 active coronavirus cases in Haryana, it said.

So far, 7,62,346 people have recovered from the infection. The state has a recovery rate of 98.45 per cent, it said.

