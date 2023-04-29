56 Transgenders Among 21,391 Constables To Be Recruited In Bihar Police: Official

The Bihar government will soon initiate a process for the recruitment of 21,391 constables, including 56 transgender people, in the state police force, a senior official said on Friday.

Besides, the government has also planned to recruit 1,288 sub-inspectors and 194 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) in the police force, Additional Director General of Bihar Police (Headquarters) JS Gangwar told reporters here.

“This will be a massive recruitment by the Bihar government in the state police force. Altogether 21,391 constables, including 7,903 women and 56 transgenders, will be recruited. The recruitment process will start by the end of this month and will be completed by December this year," the ADG said.

There is a provision that for every 500 appointments in the Bihar police, a transgender will be recruited, he said.

According to the provision, if the recruiting authorities do not find a suitable candidate from the transgender community, vacancies will not be carried forward and OBC candidates will fill up these posts instead.

“People belonging to the transgender community, who want to serve in the Bihar police, will have to provide a certificate about their gender, according to the existing norm," the police officer said.