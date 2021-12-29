566 New COVID-19 Cases, Six Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka reported 566 new COVID-19 cases and six deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 30,05,798 and the toll to 38,324.

The day also saw 245 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,59,674, a health department bulletin said.

With 400 cases, Bengaluru Urban topped the list as the city saw 130 discharges and four deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state is now 7,771.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.52 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 1.06 per cent.

Out of six deaths reported today, four were from Bengaluru Urban and one each from Chitradurga and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 400, Dakshina Kannada 33, Hassan 31, Udupi 17, Kodagu and Kolar 14, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of cases with a total of 12,62,397, followed by Mysuru 1,80,250 and Tumakuru 1,21,332.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,39,616, followed by Mysuru 1,77,720 and Tumakuru 1,20,097.

Cumulatively a total of 5,62,35,594 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,08,726 were done on Wednesday alone.

