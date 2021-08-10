57 J&K Students Who Went To Pak In 2017-18 To Study Or For Tourism Joined Militancy: DGP

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Police Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that 57 youth went to Pakistan on study or tourist visas but got involved in terror activities between 2017 and 2018. He alleges, 'it shows on Pakistan’s soil, they give preference to gun over pen.'

“Youth in 2017-18 who travelled to Pakistan on study or tourist visa; 57 cases who went there and got involved in terror activity. Those who return, such 17 terrorists have been killed; they went to Pakistan on valid passports but returned via LoC by crossing border after taking terror training. 13 such terrorist are active; 17 are still in Pakistan, we are keeping an eye. It was asked why strictness on students travel to Pakistan; it is because students go there to study and return by picking guns. On Pakistan’s soil, they give preference to gun over pen. Youth went there to study and became terrorists; this security clearance needs to be made more strict”.

Last month, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), CID, Special Branch (SB), Kashmir, has directed all the field units under it to ensure that the person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be looked explicitly into during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government schemes.

The SSP also said digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces, and security agencies be also referred during the verification. Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied security clearance.

DGP adds that "those who were not directly involved in terrorism earlier, now their involvement can be seen directly. JK Police has foiled 50% of such attempts of drugs, IED, weapons. All forces are taking IED countermeasures and will thwart that. We got the information, but it wasn’t shared with the public."

DGP added, “Encounters in Jammu means Police information system is strong and we have strengthened our border, highway and interior grid. Pakistan and its agencies trying to activate those who are vulnerable. They want to spread terrorism. All attempts of Pakistan foiled. Those new terrorists in Doda who were to join Jahangeer Saroori group have been arrested. One terrorist who is in touch with terrorists in Kashmir is being acted upon and soon it will conclude and he will be arrested”.

Image Credit: PTI