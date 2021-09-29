57 New Cases Push Sikkim's COVID-19 Tally To 31,412

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,412 on Wednesday as 57 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

The Himalayan state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 387 as no fresh fatality was registered.

Sikkim now has 600 active cases, while 30,111 people have been cured of the disease, and 314 patients have migrated to other states so far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.8 per cent.

The Himalayan state has thus far tested over 2.48 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 646 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding that the positivity rate stood at 9.1 per cent.

