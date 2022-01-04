572 new Covid cases surface in UP

Lucknow, Jan 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh reported 572 coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, which pushed the state’s infection count to 17,13,107, a senior official said on Monday.

No death was reported from the state.

According to a statement issued by the Health Department, 130 cases were reported in Ghaziabad, 101 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 86 in Lucknow, 49 in Meerut and 33 in Agra.

On Monday, the active case count stood at 2,261.

In the same period, 34 patients recovered and discharged from hospitals. According to the official, so far 16,87,930 people have recovered from the infection in the state.

According to Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad, the infection rate is increasing continuously and it stood at 0.4 per cent on Sunday. However, he expressed satisfaction over the fact that at present the number of patients admitted to hospitals is less and people are recovering at home.

He said more than 1.47 lakh samples were tested in the state on Sunday. Prasad said preparations have been made for rapid prevention and treatment. More than 20.36 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been given in the state. Around 12.90 crore people have received the first dose of vaccine. PTI SAB RDK RDK

