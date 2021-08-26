58% COVID Cases In Last 24 Hrs From Kerala; Only State With Over 1 Lakh Active Cases: Govt

With a 22% hike in COVID cases, India on Thursday reported 46,164 new coronavirus cases, taking the total tally to 3,25,58,530. Furthermore, 607 fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours, as per the health ministry. Addressing a media briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that the country is still in the midst of the second wave and raised concern over the ongoing COVID situation in Kerala.

The government said 41 districts in India were reporting a weekly COVID-19 positivity rate of more than 10%. As per the Health Ministry, over 46,000 new cases have been reported in the country in the last 24 hours, out of which 58% of the cases are from Kerala.

46,000 new cases were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. 58% of these cases were reported from Kerala. Rest of the states are still showing a declining trend: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/p9FEIkFPD3 — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

"Kerala is the only state reporting over 1 lakh active COVID-19 cases, while four states have 10,000 to 1 lakh active cases and 31 states have less than 10,000 active cases," said Rajesh Bhushan during the press conference.

According to the latest numbers issued by the Health Ministry, India has crossed the 32 million mark when it comes to the infection tally, with Kerala on top after recording its highest single-day count in the last 3 months.

Celebrate festivals with caution, second COVID wave not yet over: Health Ministry

The central government on Thursday said that the months of September and October will be crucial in pandemic management and cautioned that festivals should be celebrated in accordance with COVID-19 restrictions. Addressing a media briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan reiterated that the country is still in the midst of the second wave.

ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said vaccines are meant to modify the disease and not prevent it.

Bhushan said, "We are still in the midst of the second surge of COVID-19 in our country. The second surge has not yet concluded. It is not over and therefore, we have to maintain all necessary precautions, particularly in light of our experience that after every festival we see a spike."

"The coming months of September and October are crucial for us because we would be celebrating a few festivals. Thus festivals have to be celebrated with Covid-appropriate behaviour," he added.

'Kerala Govt's Carelessness Behind Rise In COVID-19 Cases': V Muraleedharan

The "carelessness" of the Kerala government, which is more focused on celebrating the anniversary of the Moplah riots, was the reason for the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and test positivity rate in the state, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, said on Thursday.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, the minister said that the high number of fresh cases, rising test positivity rate (TPR) which was close to 20% and the number of fatalities in Kerala, together indicate that the state was going through a very bad phase of the pandemic.

"Carelessness of the state government was the reason for this," he said and added that the Left government was "more focused on celebrating the anniversary of the Moplah riots".

(Image Credits: ANI/PTI/Representative Image)