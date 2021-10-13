58-year-old man dead after being hit by car in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) A 58-year-old man has died after being hit by a car in south Delhi's CR Park area, police said on Monday.

Identified as Surajit Dhar, the man was admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre following the accident, they said.

A case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the CR Park police station on Monday, a senior officer said.

Dhar, a resident of CR Park, died during the treatment and section 304A (causing death by negligence) has been added to the case. The body is preserved at the AIIMS mortuary, the police said.

During investigation, it was found that Karuna Tandon (36) of CR Park hit Dhar with his car and then took him first to the Ariston Hospital and then to the AIIMS Trauma Centre, they said.

Dhar used to work as a private consultant, the police said. PTI NIT IJT

