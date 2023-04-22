Elephant Tramples 58-year-old Man To Death In Singhbhum, Jharkhand

A 58-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district, police said on Saturday.

Bibhuti Sahis went to the forest near Gobarghusi village in Patamda police station area along with one Shatrughan Singh, 60, to collect firewood on Friday afternoon, they said.

The elephant attacked Bibhuti, who has a hearing problem, and trampled him to death, police said.

Shatrughan, however, managed to escape with injuries, they said.

As the duo did not return home on Friday, the villagers began a search for them, the officer-in-charge of Patamda police station Ranjeet Kumar Singh said.

The villagers found them on Saturday morning -- Shatrughan was writhing in pain with Bibhuti lying dead nearby, he said.

Shatrughan was admitted to the community health centre, while Bibhuti's body was sent for post-mortem, he added.