58-year-old Woman Kills Alcoholic Son-in-law In Nagpur

A 58-year-old woman, apparently irked by her son-in-law's drinking habit and abusive behaviour, allegedly attacked him with a boulder, leading to his death in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place last week at Bazargaon village under Kondhali police station limits and the woman has been arrested and charged with murder, they said.

The 37-year-old victim, a native of Chandrapur district, was addicted to alcohol therefore the woman asked her daughter to shift to her native Bazargaon with her husband, said the police.

The couple started residing in Bazargaon, but the victim's addiction continued as he regularly consumed liquor by borrowing money from villagers, they said.

After consuming liquor, he also used to abuse his wife and the mother-in-law and even attacked the latter on December 27, the police said.

The same day the woman attacked her son-in-law with a boulder at an isolated place outside the village. He collapsed on the ground and died due to heavy bleeding, they added.

The body was found on December 28 after which a case of murder was registered and the woman was arrested on the basis of a tip-off, the police added.