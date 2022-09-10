589 COVID-19 Cases, One Death In Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday reported 589 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, taking the cumulative infections and fatalities to 40,58,178 and 40,216 respectively, the Health department said.

The day also saw 478 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 40,13,541, according to a health bulletin.

Active cases stood at 4,379, the bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 299 cases.

Other districts too reported infections including 46 in Mysuru, 37 in Kodagu, 22 in Shivamogga, 21 in Hassan, 20 in Chikkamagaluru and 17 in Ramanagara.

The lone death reported in the state due to COVID-19 occurred in Ballari.

Bagalkote, Bidar, Chitradurga, Gadag, Vijayapura and Yadgir reported zero infection and zero death.

A total of 23,709 samples were tested in the state including 17,681 using RT-PCR methods, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.88 crore.

The number of vaccinations done in the state rose to 11.9 crore, with 15,519 people being inoculated on Saturday, it said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)