589 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths In Karnataka

Karnataka logged 589 new COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,76,589 and the toll to 37,807.

The day also saw 887 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 29,26,284.

Out of 589 new cases reported on Friday, 221 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 212 discharges and five deaths.

The total number of active cases in the state was 12,469.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.46 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was 2.20 per cent. Bengaluru Urban reported most number of deaths (5), Dakshina Kannada (2), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 221, Dakshina Kannada 86, Hassan 39, Mysuru 37, Kodagu 34, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,46,651, followed by Mysuru 1,78,018 and Tumakuru 1,20,237.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,22,863, followed by Mysuru 1,74,999 and Tumakuru 1,18,780.

Cumulatively a total of 4,77,45,951 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,26,932 were on Friday alone.

