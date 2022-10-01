5G Rollout Will Benefit Education Sector In Big Way: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Education would be one of the sectors benefiting in a big way from the rollout of 5G technology in the country, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Saturday.

The launch of 5G telecom services would help in the implementation of 'digital university' being envisioned by the Ministry of Education, he said.

"Education will be one among the major beneficiary sectors of this 5G rollout," the Union Minister said.

"Because, now, we are envisioning a digital university. We are going for virtual labs. We are going for virtual teachers. In all the areas, if we develop quality content and presentable content, how do we send them to the nook and corner of the country? 5G will be the major vehicle to reach out to the unreachable," Pradhan told reporters here.

He was replying to a query about the Education Ministry's plans over the rollout of 5G services in the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

With the launch of 5G services, India is joining the "premier league" and the common man would immensely benefit from it, Pradhan said.

Digital economy, healthcare, education and other sectors would see the benefit of 5G, he said.

"...the new 5G network is going to create a sea-change in the entire scenario. I see the poor man will be the major beneficiary of this 5G rollout," he said.

Pradhan was speaking on the sidelines of the 22nd convocation of University of Hyderabad (UoH) here.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, UoH Chancellor Justice L N Reddy, and Vice-Chancellor B J Rao were present. Pradhan and other dignitaries presented degree certificates to the students.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister launched the 5G telephony services that promise to provide ultra high-speed internet on mobile phones.

He launched the 5G services in select cities at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 conference in Delhi. The services would cover the entire country over the next couple of years.

Addressing the UoH convocation, Pradhan said for India to become a leading economic superpower, society needs to prepare itself through education.

Referring to the launching of 5G services, he said India is soon going to become a technological superpower in addition to becoming an economic superpower.

Observing that the country is aspiring to become an economic superpower and a knowledge-based economy, he said innovation and entrepreneurship would take the nation forward.

"We have to create more wealth creators. We have to create more job-creators than job-seekers, only then our Indian society will grow," he said.

India is a very old civilisation with strong linkages with science and the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that Indian knowledge systems and the Indian way of life have much to offer to the world, he said.

"We have to promote the Indian knowledge systems with a modern context," he said.

India is going to be the benchmark for the world in fighting climate change and in paving the way for peace and harmony and in providing healthcare and economic models, Pradhan said.

Later, Pradhan visited the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) here where a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the ASCI and Capacity Building Commission.

"The MoU will pave the way for strengthening the learning and development eco system and also in creating agile, responsive and future-ready civil servants," he tweeted.

He also met the students of ASCI.