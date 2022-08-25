'5G Services To Be Launched By October; Swift Scale-up To Follow,' Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw launching the Right of Way (RoW) form on the GatiShakti Sanchar portal said that 5G services will be launched by October. The form will enable states to have a single platform to submit requests for installing telecom equipment and associated services related to the 5G rollout. Notably, India recently ended the spectrum sale for the roll-out of 5G, in which the government earned close to ₹1.5 lakh crore.

As a part of laying the network for the rolling out of 5G, the telecom service providers will have to install telecom gear of multiple types across the country, both underground and atop high rises. The Right of Way (RoW) form will help Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) to get permission for installing telecom equipment.

All states on-boarded on the portal

Launching the portal, Union Minister Vaishnaw said that all the states have registered themselves on the Right of Way (RoW) form and they have also agreed to reasonable rates for the launching of 5G.

Thirdly, the minister added, “17 states have agreed to the ‘deemed approval construct’, which means an application uploaded on Saralsanchar or PM Gatishakti RoW portal, will be automatically approved for most of the requests.”

Significant reduction in Turn Around Time (TAT) in central approvals

Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the reforms brought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the telecom sector have brought about significant benefits to the telecom sector. “These reforms under the leadership of the Prime Minister will have a big impact. Hitherto, the approvals for various telecom department-related requests would take 343 days on an average, which has now come down to 22 days.” The Minister added that the turnaround time last July has come down to just 17 days.

‘5G to be launched by October’

The series of reforms introduced under the present government has solved the problem with regard to the spectrum, RoW, etc after taking on board the various state governments. “Now, the telecom service providers are gearing up for a swift rollout of 5G, which involves tuning up telecom pieces of equipment, making new installations, etc.” Union Minister Vaishnaw said.

Hopefully, 5G will be launched by October and it will be further scaled up in a rapid manner. “The Prime Minister has given the department a target to roll out 5G across the country, not only in cities but also villages and towns,” the Union Minister said.

