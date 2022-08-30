5th Edition Of DCAW Begins On Thursday

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Showcasing a new wave of artists from India and the subcontinent through seven city-based galleries, the much-anticipated Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW), set to begin here on Thursday, promises to be both diverse and innovative in its fifth edition.

The week-long art event taking place at the Bikaner House will showcase artworks by leading contemporary artists as well as young exciting names, including the likes of Amit Ambalal, Rashmi Mala, Kumaresan Selvaraj, Sumakshi Singh, Gopi Gajwani, Sonali Sonam, Yasmin Jahan Nupur and Gunjan Kumar.

"After a successful edition last year, this year as well Delhi Contemporary Art Week (DCAW) will be at Bikaner House and will be open to the public for seven days. This edition of DCAW will present an impactful curation of artworks by the seven participating galleries along with a stellar line up of curated events, talks, workshops, walkthroughs and much more in the pipeline," said the organisers in a statement.

Participating galleries include Blueprint 12, Exhibit 320, Gallery Espace, Latitude 28, Nature Morte, Shrine Empire, and Vadehra Art Gallery.

While Exhibit 320 will be exhibiting a group show of eight artists, Vadehra Art Gallery in a curation titled ‘Remember The Skin Whose Earth You Are' will present works that come together to emphasise the tonal saturation of brown in various real and imagined landscapes.

"DCAW has expanded its programming to meet this interest, and this year we will have a strong line-up of talks and workshops with arts institutions, along with a curated exhibition by Meera Menezes, titled 'Legal Alien'," said Renu Modi, founder-director of Gallery Espace .

"For Gallery Espace, DCAW presents an opportunity to reach out and create new audiences for art. This year, the Gallery will present a selection of works by 11 artists who include the senior artist Amit Ambalal, and Rashmi Mala, who has recently signed on with Espace," she added.

In addition to the display at Bikaner House, the seven partner galleries will also be showcasing curated exhibitions at each of their individual galleries, creating a citywide fervour around contemporary art.

DCAW, conceptualised to be the ultimate destination for established and emerging collectors, was initiated in 2017 as an attempt to generate discourse that befits the shifting lens of the contemporary.

The event will come to a close on September 7.