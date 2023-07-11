6 Arrested As Yuva Brigade Member Stabbed To Death In Mysuru; BJP Forms Probe Committee

A 32-year-old Yuva Brigade (a right-wing organisation) member was brutally stabbed to death in Karnataka's Mysuru district. The incident happened during the Hanuman Jayanthi celebrations, following clashes between two groups on the outskirts of T Narasipura on Sunday night. The police have arrested six accused in connection with the killing - namely Manikanta alias Kole Mani, Sandesh, Anil, Shankar, Manju, and Haris.

Yuva Brigade worker killed, 6 arrested

As per the police officials, the deceased has been identified as Venugopal Nayak, a resident of Srirampura colony who had an argument with members of another group over vehicle parking during the procession, but the issue was defused. Later, Nayak posted a picture of the late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar which was objected to by the other group.

The police officials further informed that the deceased victim along with others stopped the accused from entering the procession following which the altercation escalated and turned physical. The accused stabbed Venugopal with a broken liquor bottle, injuring him severely. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

In the wake of the gruesome murder, a silent protest was held by a Hindu organisation in Bengaluru on Tuesday against the killing of Venugopal Nayak.

The BJP has formed a fact-finding committee in connection with the murder case to investigate and “uncover the truth”. The committee will be headed by the party's national general secretary C T Ravi, along with MP Pratap Simha, MLAs C N Ashwath Narayan and T S Srivatsa, among others.

BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal took to Twitter and asserted that the murder of Yuva Brigade activist Venugopal is a testimony to the ongoing anarchy in this state. "The police department should not do the job of protecting the accused, there should be an investigation as to who is behind the plot to kill Venugopal, who was active in the activities of Hanuman Jayanti and Hindu organizations". He added that it should be revealed which political party background the accused belong to and whose aides they are.