6 Assam Policemen Killed In Border Violence, Says CM Himanta Sarma; Mizoram Reacts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, July 26, informed that six jawans of Assam Police were killed in a clash at the Assam-Mizoram border. The CM will visit the disputed areas on Tuesday. This development comes amid the ongoing land dispute between the two states.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sarma said, "I am deeply pained to inform that six brave jawans of @assampolice have sacrificed their lives while defending constitutional boundary of our state at the Assam-Mizoram border. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."

The situation along the Assam-Mizoram border has been tense since July-end when Assam Police allegedly took control over an area called 'Aitlang hnar', accusing Mizoram of encroaching its territories.

Border dispute: Mizoram government reacts

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that his government desires to solve the border issue in an "atmosphere of peace and understanding."

The Mizoram government called the incident unfortunate and a result of Assam Police's "aggression". In a press statement by Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana, the government claimed that around 200 Assam armed Police came to Vairengte Auto-rickshaw stand at around 11:30 a.m on Monday. They forcibly crossed the duty post manned by CRPF and overran a duty post manned by one section of Mizoram police, it alleged.

"Upon learning of the arson committed by Assam Police, residents of Vairengte town, Kolasib District proceeded to the site to inquire. These unarmed civilians were assaulted by Assam Police by lathi charging them and firing tear gas, thereby causing injuries to several civilians," the statement said.

The officials went to meet Assam Police and tried to solve the issue, however, the Assam side was adamant and unwilling, it stated. The statement also alleged that Assam police launched tear gas canisters and grenades at Mizoram Police, followed by firing.

"Mizoram Police responded spontaneously by firing back at Assam Police in spite of the fact that SP, Kolasib District was still inside CRPF duty camp negotiating with the Assam Police authorities," the release said.

Mizoram said that after Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to both chief ministers, Assam Police withdrew and returned the post back to the CRPF.

